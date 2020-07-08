Roswell "Rusty" Devroy Sr.
Roswell "Rusty" Devroy Sr., 86, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020.
He was born on August 8, 1933 in Marine City, Michigan, the son of Roswell F. Devroy and Charlotte E. (Thompson) Devroy.
Rusty attended from Marine City High School. Mr. Devroy worked as a technician at Ball State University for 24 years until retiring. He attended Hazelwood Christian Church. Rusty enjoyed hunting, fishing and archery. More than anything Rusty loved his family.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Ruth Ann Devroy; children, Julie, Roswell "Bug" Jr., Joel (Tammy), Wendy, Dotty, Jeff (Jakie), Theresa (Cathy), Debby (Jay), and Vance; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Lynn, two brothers, Orville and Gerald, daughter-in-law, Becky Devroy, and great-granddaughter, Ilyana Harty.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday at the mortuary.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 5635 W. 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com