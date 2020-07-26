Roxanna Hensley
Muncie - Roxanna "Roxi" J. Hensley, 66 passed away Friday July 24, 2020 at her residence following a brief illness. She was born on September 8, 1953 in Muncie the daughter of Lee and Patsy A. (Abshire) Burchnell.
Roxi graduated from Delta High School in 1971 and later married the love of her life, Forrest W. "Mick" Hensley on May 30, 1981 and he preceded her in death in 2015. Mrs. Hensley had worked as a tax preparer for H&R Block for several years. She had served in various capacities for several years with the American Legion Post of Selma. Roxi enjoyed buying shoes and purses, doing crochet work and had a big love for animals. She also assisted with her daughter's non profit organizations when ever possible. Serving was in her nature, and she would be seen helping a friend or a neighbor when the opportunity presented itself. Roxi treasured being with her family the most.
Survivors include one daughter, Michelle Hensley (Tim Schwer), Greenfield; one grandson, Logan Uitermarkt, Greenfield; one brother, Phillip Burchnell, Muncie; cousins.
Besides her husband of 34 years, Mick, she is preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, 1:00 P.M. with Pastor officiating. Cremation is to follow with burial of cremated remains at the Tomlinson Cemetery at a later date.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) 1209 W. Riggin Rd. Muncie, IN 47303.
Due to the covid 19 restrictions face coverings are requested to be worn.
