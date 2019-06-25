Roxanna St. Myer



Muncie - Roxanna St. Myer, 75, passed away early Saturday morning, June 22, 2019, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



Roxie was born February 29, 1944, in Muncie, the daughter of Noah and Ruth (Townsend) Chapman. She graduated from Selma High School in 1962.



Mrs. St. Myer was a Hair Stylist for over 45 years, most recently for Hair Styles Unlimited for many years. Roxie worked as a hairdresser for Meeks Mortuary for about 20 years.



Roxie loved playing golf, and was a member of Crestview Ladies League. She was a board member for Muncie Visitors Bureau of over 20 years, and a Community Volunteer for the Delaware County Fair Board and Expo for over 12 years.



She is survived by her husband of 46 years, James St. Myer, Muncie; Leanna St. Myer (fiancé- Patrick Williams) Muncie; son, Jim St. Myer (wife, Barbara), Muncie; two grandchildren, Sarah St. Myer, Muncie, and Thomas St. Myer (wife, Kara), Pensacola, FL; two great grandchildren, Luke St. Myer and Lexie St. Myer, Pensacola, FL; two sisters, Adonna Sue Hucks, Pensacola, FL, Jenny Yeager, Dixon, IL; a sister-in-law, Betty Chapman, Muncie; and several nieces and nephews.



Roxie was preceded in death by her parents; six siblings, James Chapman, Betty Jean Myers, Reubon Chapman, Ruby Chapman, Robert Chapman, and Kyle Chapman; a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Chapman; and a brother-in-law, Kelton Myers.



Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.



Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.



Memorial contributions may be made to Little Red Door Cancer Agency, 2311 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47303, Animal Rescue Fund (A.R.F.), 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303, , 6500 Technology Dr., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278, or Cancer Center Boutique, 2401 W. University Ave, Muncie, IN 47303.



Published in The Star Press on June 25, 2019