Roy C. Dull
Muncie - Muncie- Roy C. Dull, 86, passed early Thursday morning, April 25, 2019, at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born on, April 20, 1933, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the son of Ray and Myrtle Marie (Smith) Dull.
Mr. Dull had been receiving services through Hillcroft. He enjoyed playing music and doing crafts there but, mostly he was fascinated with clocks and trains.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews among whom was his primary care giver Jane Fox, of Muncie; several great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Phyllis Goldsworthy, Doris Halstead and Carolyn Purvis; one brother, Orville (Jr.) Dull.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April30, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Duane Dodson officiating and burial to follow at Beech Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hillcroft services 114 E. Streeter St. Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 28, 2019