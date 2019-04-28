Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Dull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy C. Dull


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy C. Dull Obituary
Roy C. Dull

Muncie - Muncie- Roy C. Dull, 86, passed early Thursday morning, April 25, 2019, at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born on, April 20, 1933, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the son of Ray and Myrtle Marie (Smith) Dull.

Mr. Dull had been receiving services through Hillcroft. He enjoyed playing music and doing crafts there but, mostly he was fascinated with clocks and trains.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews among whom was his primary care giver Jane Fox, of Muncie; several great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Phyllis Goldsworthy, Doris Halstead and Carolyn Purvis; one brother, Orville (Jr.) Dull.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April30, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Duane Dodson officiating and burial to follow at Beech Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hillcroft services 114 E. Streeter St. Muncie, IN 47303.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now