Roy Dale Bowman



Muncie - Roy Dale Bowman died peacefully at home surrounded by many of his family on February 13, 2019.



Roy was born on April 10, 1927 in Massillon, OH, the son of Clyde and Evelyn Bowman. He served in the U.S. Army during and after WWII as an MP in the occupation forces in Germany.



Roy studied in Chicago and worked as an electrician on railroads in Ohio and Indiana including Nickel Plate, Norfolk and Western and Amtrak, and continued doing electrical work for friends and neighbors after retiring. Roy and his family lived in Massillon, OH, California and Muncie.



Roy was a convert to Catholicism and was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church, and a volunteer with St. Vincent de Paul. He enjoyed reading, woodworking and bird watching, as well as spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Roy was preceded in death by his wife Angie in 2012, for whom he was an excellent caregiver in her last years, sister Kay and brother Clyde, Jr.



He is survived by his son Scott (Sally), Muncie, daughter Erin Rench, Muncie and son David (Jessica), Keokuk, IA, grandchildren Marcus (Keri) Bailey, Stephanie (David) Hoover, Hannah Bowman and Nick Bowman, and great grandchildren Viana, Colt and Pace Bailey and Bailey, Lucy and Hattie Hoover.



He will be remembered for his good humor and gentle presence and encouragement to all. Well done, good and faithful servant.



Family and friends may call from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 West Jackson Street, Muncie, Indiana 47303.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Muncie, with Father Andrew Dudzinski presiding.



Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 West Jackson Street, Muncie, IN 47303



The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com