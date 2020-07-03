1/1
Roy G. Blackburn
Roy G. Blackburn

Muncie - Roy G. Blackburn, 78, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Roy was born July 10, 1941, in Coffee County, Tennessee, the son of John Robert and Bertha Evelyn (Brown) Blackburn. He grew up in Manchester, Tennessee and moved to Muncie in 1972.

Mr. Blackburn worked in the Body Shop at General Truck Sales in Muncie for 30 years. Prior to coming to Muncie, Roy worked at Driver's Garage and was a Police Officer for the Manchester Police Department.

He drove a stock car for Driver's Garage for many years, and enjoyed watching NASCAR. Roy also was an avid fisherman.

Mr. Blackburn is survived by his children, Debra Self, Tina Seckler (Terry), Evelyn "Dee Dee" Carlisle (A.D.), Jessica Hadley (Jeff), Audrey McColm (Donald), Emily Liddle (Eric), and Michael Cook; 17 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; six brothers and sisters, Joe Blackburn, Jess Blackburn, David Blackburn, Dot Dickerson, Joey Blackburn, and Shirley Burks; and several nieces and nephews.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents; twin sons, Troy and Roy Blackburn; two sisters, Brenda Fay Blackburn, Mildred Anderson; three brothers, Alfred Blackburn, Ross Blackburn, Charles Blackburn; and his companion, Seena Blackburn.

Per Roy's request, there will be no visitation or services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 50 E. 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
