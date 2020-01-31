|
|
Roy Jones
Muncie - Roy Jones, 89, passed away Thursday evening, January 30, 2020 at the Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. He was born on February 12, 1930 in Haldeman, Kentucky the son of Anderson and Louise (Puckett) Jones.
Roy attended Haldeman, Kentucky schools and married Irene (Adams) Jones and she preceded him in death after 32 years of marriage. He then married Betty (Vorhees) Jones and she preceded him in death after 22 years of marriage. He then married Mary Ann (Mattingly) Jones. Mr. Jones had worked for Borg-Warner as a Boiler Fireman for 43 years prior to his retirement in1992. He attended Sound The Alarm Worship Center, the United Auto Workers Union local 287 and the Warner Gear Sympathy Club. He enjoyed all things about cars.
Besides his wife, Mary Ann, Albany, he is survived by two sons, R. Wayne Jones (Wanda), Muncie and Jimmie Ray Jones (Heather), Bedford; one daughter, Charlotte Phillips (Tony) , Grimsley, Tennessee; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two great, great grandchildren; one step daughter, Mary Carol Atkinson (Doyle), Clarkrange, Tennessee; one brother, Gary Jones, Goshen, Ohio; two sisters, Beulah Traylor, New Richmond, Ohio and Betty Hagdon; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his two previous wives, his parents, one sister, Hildreth Bradley and one step daughter, Mary Crockett; three brothers, Ray, Milford and Carl Jones.
Funeral services will be held on February 4, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at Sound The Alarm Worship Center 3100 E. McGalliard Rd. Muncie, IN with Pastor Joey Prewitt officiating. Burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on February 3, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and again, at the church from 12:00 P.M. until time of the service.
The Family would like to extend a big thank you to all the staff that helped with the care of Roy during his time in the Oncology Unit at Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sound The Alarm Worship Center.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020