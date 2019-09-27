|
|
Ruby Alberta Welch
Muncie - Ruby Alberta Welch, 94, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
She was born in Yorktown, Indiana on Friday, April 10, 1925, the daughter of Elijue "Si" Bricker and Josephine McKinley Bricker. Ruby was married to Melvin Brown for 35 years until he passed away. She married Truman Welch and they were married for 34 years. Ruby worked for many years as a food service worker for the Delaware County school system. She was a very caring, giving person, and loved spending time with family.
Survivors include: husband, Truman Welch; sons, Darrell Brown, Myron (wife, Angela), Brown, Martin (wife, Lina) Brown, Terry (wife, Tammy) Welch, and Dale Welch; daughters, Sharon (husband, Ron) Wolf and Rhonda Sexton (Larry Balle); sister, Mary Mansfield Perdue (husband, Russell); fifteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and a host of great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Melvin Brown; brothers, Arthur Bricker, James Bricker, Robert Bricker and Ralph Bricker; sisters, Ruth Craig, Becky Starkey, Alice Merchant, Peggy Bond; grandchildren, Travis Wolf and Angel Brown; and son-in-law, David Sexton.
Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory, 10703 IN-3, Muncie, IN 47303.
Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to IU Health Hospice of Muncie, 2401 W. University Avenue, Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 27, 2019