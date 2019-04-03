Ruby J. (Taulbee) Miller



Muncie - Ruby J. (Taulbee) Miller, 73, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Waters Edge Village.



She was born on February 11, 1946 in Hazard, KY, the daughter of Clyde and Christine Marshall.



Ruby graduated from Muncie South Side High School. She was baptized and belonged to Glad Tidings Church. She worked for twenty-five years as District Area Manager at Kmart.



Ruby enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved her family and her church.



Survivors include her two daughters, Pamela Small (husband, Tony) and Rhonda Quinlan (husband, Paul); grandchildren, Cody, Spencer, Brook, Chloe, Stephanie, Makayla, and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Ameriana, Zylas, Ethan, Abel, Garrett, Carrigan, and Dominus; mother, Christine Marshall; brothers, Robbie Marshall and Brian Marshall; and sister, Sharon Launtzenhiser.



She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Marshall, son, Chad Miller, and two loved Shepherd's, Khenna and Ondoe.



Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.



Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday at the mortuary.



Memorial contributions may be made to , 50 E. 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com Published in The Star Press on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary