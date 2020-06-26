Ruby Lee (Robinson) Case
Muncie - Ruby Lee (Robinson) Case, 98, of Muncie, passed away on June 24, 2020 at Signature HealthCare. Ruby was born on January 17, 1922 in Muncie to Samuel Esau and Maggie Belle (Davis) Robinson.
Ruby married Lloyd R. Case on September 24, 1945. Ruby preferred to stay home and tend to household matters as well as raise her 4 children. She loved her home and enjoyed having company over. She was a caretaker of others, including her mother when she became unable to do such on her own. Ruby loved cats, as well as shopping. She was a Christian who followed the Methodist faith.
Ruby was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include her loving children: Bonnie (Harold) Awald, Cathy (Charles) Akers, and Dianna Case; brother, Robert (Mary Ann) Robinson; 5 grandchildren: Ada (David) Tickle, Kenny (Beth) Akers, Amanda Awald, Ruby Dawn King, and Lloyd Weslee Case; 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Case, of 51 years; daughter, Sharon King; and sisters: A. Ruth Willbanks and Mary Jean Riley.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 1:30 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:30 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com .
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.