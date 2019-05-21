|
Ruby Lee Hayden
Muncie - Ruby Lee Hayden, 74 of Muncie, died Saturday morning, May 18, 2019 at Signature Healthcare. She was born March 18, 1945 in Wheeling, Indiana and was the daughter of the late Reed & Martha (Bertram) Reno.
Ruby was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved spending time with her family, reading and doing puzzles. She retired after 31 years of service from Muncie Health and Rehabilitation Center (now Signature Healthcare) as a Qualified Medical Assistant.
Ruby is survived by her two children Shannon Renee Hayden and Douglas Lee Hayden both of Muncie; two grandsons Zachary Hayden (Emma) of Ft. Wayne and Dakota Addington of Monroeville; two brothers Arthur (Anita) and James (Elizabeth) Reno both of Gaston. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband Richard Hayden; a brother William Earl Reno and a sister Betty Jean Reno.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Garden View Funeral Home. Interment will be at a later date in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 21, 2019