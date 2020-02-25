Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory
Washington Street Chapel
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory
Washington Street Chapel
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudy Benavides
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudy C. Benavides


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rudy C. Benavides Obituary
Rudy C. Benavides, 50, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020.

He was born in San Antonio, TX on June 5, 1969, the son of Robert C. and Mary Helen (Carrillo) Benavides, graduated from Northside High School in 1987, where he played football, then served in USMC for five years, and received his Bachelor of Science from Ball State University in 2006.

Rudy was locally known for his grand slam home run with the Riley Cubs. He was also a volunteer for the Children's Science and Technology Museum in Terre Haute.

Surviving are his daughter Isabel Wilham; his sister, Sandra Benavides Wyatt; a brother, Richard C. Benavides; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Robert C. Benavides.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery with Military Rites by the USMC and Veterans of Delaware County.

Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rudy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now