Rudy C. Benavides, 50, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020.
He was born in San Antonio, TX on June 5, 1969, the son of Robert C. and Mary Helen (Carrillo) Benavides, graduated from Northside High School in 1987, where he played football, then served in USMC for five years, and received his Bachelor of Science from Ball State University in 2006.
Rudy was locally known for his grand slam home run with the Riley Cubs. He was also a volunteer for the Children's Science and Technology Museum in Terre Haute.
Surviving are his daughter Isabel Wilham; his sister, Sandra Benavides Wyatt; a brother, Richard C. Benavides; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Robert C. Benavides.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery with Military Rites by the USMC and Veterans of Delaware County.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020