Russell Lee Godsey, 36, resident of New Castle, passed away in Muncie on December 27, 2019.
He was born in Anderson, March 10, 1983, the son of William Godsey and Carl Huffman Hamilton.
He attended Union High School and worked for several years at Jiffy Lube in New Castle and loved cars and four wheeling.
He is survived by his wife, Adrienne (Shively) of Mooreland, mother: Carol Huffman Hamilton (Bob) of Hagerstown, father William Godsey of New Castle; daughter, Alaina of Mooreland; brother, Christopher of New Castle, grandfather, Charlie Huffman (Alice Guffey) and special friend, Courtney Smith, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 2:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown with Pastor Lance Cole officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10:00 am until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019