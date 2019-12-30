Services
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown
118 South 5th
Middletown, IN 47356
765-354-2051
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Godsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Lee Godsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Lee Godsey Obituary
Russell Lee Godsey, 36, resident of New Castle, passed away in Muncie on December 27, 2019.

He was born in Anderson, March 10, 1983, the son of William Godsey and Carl Huffman Hamilton.

He attended Union High School and worked for several years at Jiffy Lube in New Castle and loved cars and four wheeling.

He is survived by his wife, Adrienne (Shively) of Mooreland, mother: Carol Huffman Hamilton (Bob) of Hagerstown, father William Godsey of New Castle; daughter, Alaina of Mooreland; brother, Christopher of New Castle, grandfather, Charlie Huffman (Alice Guffey) and special friend, Courtney Smith, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 2:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown with Pastor Lance Cole officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10:00 am until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -