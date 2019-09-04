Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Russell M. Abel


1925 - 2019
Russell M. Abel Obituary
Russell M. Abel

Muncie - Russell M. Abel, 94, passed away Monday morning, September 2, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Randolph County, IN on April 23, 1925, the son of Claude and Nettie (Hartzell) Abel and served the US Marine Corps during WWII receiving a purple heart.

Mr. Abel was a salesman at Paul Abel Motors and then retired from I & M after thirty years.

He was a member of the YMCA where he enjoyed water aerobics. He was also an avid bowler.

Surviving are three children, James Abel (wife, Debbie), Ted Abel, and Sherrie Abel; two granddaughters, Valerie Richmond (husband, Patrick) and Pamela Abel; three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jaiden, and Jayce Turner; a brother, John Abel (wife, Dorothy); a sister-in-law, Marjorie Abel; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of sixty-five years, Mary; a brother, Albert Abel; and a sister, Elizabeth Mason.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Military Rites by the US Marine Corps and Veterans of Delaware County. Private entombment will be held at Earlham Memorial Mausoleum, Richmond.

Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the YMCA, 500 S. Mulberry St., Muncie, IN 47305.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 4, 2019
