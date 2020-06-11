Russell Rogers
New Castle - Russell Thomas "Tom" Rogers, Jr., 57, of New Castle passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Middletown. He was born June 9, 1963 in New Castle, Indiana
He had been employed at Jack's Donuts in New Castle. An avid coin collector, Tom was also an Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Cubs fan.
Survivors include two sons, Dustin Rogers of Lafayette and Kory Rogers of Indianapolis; a granddaughter, Riley Rene Rogers; father, Tom (Juanita) Rogers, Sr. of Florida; siblings, Melinda (Thomas) Ray of Daleville, Timothy Rogers of Michigan and half brother, Tony Rogers of Pendleton; aunts & uncles, Janice & Wayman Allen of New Castle, Yvonne Larkin of Florida, Phyllis Houser of Floyds Knobs and Bonnie Davis of Kokomo; nieces & nephews, Jessica (T.J.) Walker of Daleville, Chad A. (Chelsy) Ray of Yorktown, Zachariah Rogers of Michigan, Jalynn M. Rogers of Metamora, McKenzie G. Rogers of Metamora; several great nieces & nephews; step brother/cousin, Mike Larkin, step sister/cousin, Jennifer Lafabrage.
He was preceded in death by his mother, India C. Larkin; step father, Lee A. Larkin and a cousin, Martin Allen.
Services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Pastor David Aaron officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in South Mound Cemetery, West Lawn Addition. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to the National Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 North Clark, Suite, 3550, Chicago, IL 60601. You may express condolences, share a memory or send a "Hug from Home" available at www.hinsey-brown.com.
New Castle - Russell Thomas "Tom" Rogers, Jr., 57, of New Castle passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Middletown. He was born June 9, 1963 in New Castle, Indiana
He had been employed at Jack's Donuts in New Castle. An avid coin collector, Tom was also an Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Cubs fan.
Survivors include two sons, Dustin Rogers of Lafayette and Kory Rogers of Indianapolis; a granddaughter, Riley Rene Rogers; father, Tom (Juanita) Rogers, Sr. of Florida; siblings, Melinda (Thomas) Ray of Daleville, Timothy Rogers of Michigan and half brother, Tony Rogers of Pendleton; aunts & uncles, Janice & Wayman Allen of New Castle, Yvonne Larkin of Florida, Phyllis Houser of Floyds Knobs and Bonnie Davis of Kokomo; nieces & nephews, Jessica (T.J.) Walker of Daleville, Chad A. (Chelsy) Ray of Yorktown, Zachariah Rogers of Michigan, Jalynn M. Rogers of Metamora, McKenzie G. Rogers of Metamora; several great nieces & nephews; step brother/cousin, Mike Larkin, step sister/cousin, Jennifer Lafabrage.
He was preceded in death by his mother, India C. Larkin; step father, Lee A. Larkin and a cousin, Martin Allen.
Services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Pastor David Aaron officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in South Mound Cemetery, West Lawn Addition. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to the National Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 North Clark, Suite, 3550, Chicago, IL 60601. You may express condolences, share a memory or send a "Hug from Home" available at www.hinsey-brown.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.