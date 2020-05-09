Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Ruth A. (Whitcomb) Crawford


1926 - 2020
Ruth A. (Whitcomb) Crawford Obituary
Ruth A. (Whitcomb) Crawford

Muncie - Ruth A. (Whitcomb) Crawford, 93, passed away on Friday evening, May 8, 2020 at Signature Health Care.

She was born on July 17, 1926 in Muncie, the daughter of Fred and Beulah May (Caldwell) Whitcomb and attended Muncie Schools.

Ruth worked for Ball Stores and Ball Brothers. She also worked as a security guard with her husband at Owens-Illinois. Ruth was a former member of Industry Methodist Church. She loved to be outside taking care of her yard and she enjoyed painting and doing crafts.

Surviving are five nieces, Ruby Montgomery, Wilma Wallace, Carolyn Colvin, Martha Parsons and Carolyn Munday; one nephew, Eddie Wallace; good friend, Jessie Smith; and several great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of over 40 years, James F. Crawford on July 16, 1991; two sisters, Clara Mullholland and Violet Wallace and one brother, Walter Whitcomb.

Services will be private and burial will be held in Beech Grove Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to , 50 E 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020
