1/1
Ruth Alyce Pontius
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Alyce Pontius

Ruth Alyce Pontius, 81, passed away at 6:58 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born in Hartford City on January 30, 1939 to Ralph Clinton Warner and Gladys Olivia (Schisler) Warner. Her parents preceded her in death.

Ruth graduated from Hartford City High School in 1956. She also received her RN Degree from Ball State University.

She married Kim Allen Pontius on September 28, 1963 at Grace United Methodist Church in Hartford City.

Ruth was a member of Blackford Baptist Temple in Hartford City and her former church was the First Baptist Church in Montpelier.

She formerly worked in the Blackford County School System as the School Nurse and after she retired she went to work for Blackford Home Health Care. She was kind, soft-spoken, possessed a contagious smile and had an entertaining sense of humor. Throughout her life she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many. Her nurturing love and faith was constant and apparent for all who knew her. She gave comfort for others and her family meant the world to her. She taught them to embrace life, love unconditionally, be kind and have faith in the Lord. She was selfless and always put others before her, always the last one to sit at the kitchen table and she was always tinkering around, she never sat idle for long.

Ruth enjoyed organ music and she and her husband, Kim traveled around the country to attend Organ Rally. She was a member of Carousel Organ Association of America.

Ruth will be sadly missed by her husband, Kim A. Pontius of Hartford City; sons, Wayne (wife, Tammy) Pontius of Hartford City, John (wife, Amy) Pontius of Frankfort and Steven (wife, Amy) Pontius of Hartford City; 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shellah Warner of Hartford City; several nieces and nephews.

She is also preceded in death by her brother, Ralph William Warner.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. The funeral service for Ruth will be private for the family on Saturday, August 29, 2020 with burial following privately at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie.

Memorials may be made to Blackford Baptist Temple, 2252 N. St. Rd. 3, Hartford City, IN 47348 or IU Ball Memorial Hospice, 2401 W. University Ave., Muncie, IN 47303

Due to Covid-19 we ask that rules and regulations according to the CDC be followed while in our facility and a mask is required.

Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send condolences to the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keplinger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved