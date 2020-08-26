Ruth Alyce Pontius
Ruth Alyce Pontius, 81, passed away at 6:58 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.
She was born in Hartford City on January 30, 1939 to Ralph Clinton Warner and Gladys Olivia (Schisler) Warner. Her parents preceded her in death.
Ruth graduated from Hartford City High School in 1956. She also received her RN Degree from Ball State University.
She married Kim Allen Pontius on September 28, 1963 at Grace United Methodist Church in Hartford City.
Ruth was a member of Blackford Baptist Temple in Hartford City and her former church was the First Baptist Church in Montpelier.
She formerly worked in the Blackford County School System as the School Nurse and after she retired she went to work for Blackford Home Health Care. She was kind, soft-spoken, possessed a contagious smile and had an entertaining sense of humor. Throughout her life she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many. Her nurturing love and faith was constant and apparent for all who knew her. She gave comfort for others and her family meant the world to her. She taught them to embrace life, love unconditionally, be kind and have faith in the Lord. She was selfless and always put others before her, always the last one to sit at the kitchen table and she was always tinkering around, she never sat idle for long.
Ruth enjoyed organ music and she and her husband, Kim traveled around the country to attend Organ Rally. She was a member of Carousel Organ Association of America.
Ruth will be sadly missed by her husband, Kim A. Pontius of Hartford City; sons, Wayne (wife, Tammy) Pontius of Hartford City, John (wife, Amy) Pontius of Frankfort and Steven (wife, Amy) Pontius of Hartford City; 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shellah Warner of Hartford City; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her brother, Ralph William Warner.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. The funeral service for Ruth will be private for the family on Saturday, August 29, 2020 with burial following privately at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie.
Memorials may be made to Blackford Baptist Temple, 2252 N. St. Rd. 3, Hartford City, IN 47348 or IU Ball Memorial Hospice, 2401 W. University Ave., Muncie, IN 47303
Due to Covid-19 we ask that rules and regulations according to the CDC be followed while in our facility and a mask is required.
