Ruth Ann Gaines
Parker City - Ruth Ann Gaines, 80, of Parker City, IN passed away Friday afternoon, February 21, 2020 at IU Health, Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN. She was born October 9, 1939 in Muncie, IN the daughter of Everett and Margaret (Tucker) Schafer. She was a 1957 graduate of Muncie Central High School.
Ruth, a homemaker and helper to her husband on the farm, also had worked at Albany Healthcare. She was a member of East Jackson St. Church of God. She enjoyed spending her leisure time helping others, helping to feed the hungry. She loved her family very much was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 59 years, Paul; a son, Jeff Gaines of Muncie, IN; a daughter, Brenda Gaines of Parker City, IN; a sister, Eleanor Dibens of Losantville, IN; and her loving grandson, Pierce Gaines of Muncie, IN.
A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery of Muncie, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 11:00 a.m. to service time on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to East Jackson St. Church of God. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020