Ruth Ann (Voyles) McKissack
Ruth Ann (Voyles) McKissack

Farmland - Ruth Ann (Voyles) McKissack, 77, resident of Farmland, passed away 11/27/2020 at Parker Health Care in Parker City. She was born in Hillsboro, Illinois, June 18, 1943, the daughter of Ancil and Pauline (Andres) Voyles.

She was a graduate of Center High School (1961) and had been a housewife most of her adult life. She and her husband loved to attend and participate in car shows. She enjoyed sewing and crafting. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Voight Mitchell McKissack in 2019.

Survivors are her children, Jerry McKissack (June) of Yorktown, Jeff McKissack (Annette) of Muncie, and Mark McKissack f Hartford City, 1 brother, Paul Voyles (Sheila) of Muncie and 1 sister, Susan Felton (Jeff) of Muncie, several grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 7:30 at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut Street, Daleville with Pastor Marty Ballard officiating. Cremation will follow.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6:00 PM until the time of the services.

Online Guestbook is available at www.ballardndsons.com.

Memorials may be made to the Crown City Cars Club through the funeral home.

CDC and state Covid-19 mandates will be followed by allowing only 50 individuals in the funeral home at one time, masks are to be worn with social distancing and hand sanitation.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
