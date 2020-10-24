Ruth Ann Millikan
New Castle - Ruth Ann Millikan, 70, of New Castle, passed away following a truly courageous 5-year plus battle with metastatic breast cancer on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in her home while comforted by her family. She was born June 20, 1950 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Frank and Anna Mae (Beatty) Young.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of over 49 years, Jim Millikan of New Castle, whom she married June 12, 1971; her son, Jeff (Lainey) Millikan of New Castle, and their children, Elena, Evan, and Eliza; son-in-law, Matt Schultz of Temple, GA; three sisters, Jackie Smith of New Castle, Pamela (Wayne) Addair of Sebring, FL, and Nan (Wayne) Hurst of New Castle. She was also loved by her in-laws; John (Anne) Millikan of New Castle, Dee (Eldon) Miller of Frankfort, MI, Elsa Jane (Andy) Verrill of Tipp City, OH; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathryn Louise "Katie" (Millikan) Schultz on December 28, 2017.
A 1968 graduate of Walter P. Chrysler High School, Ruth Ann attended Taylor University and earned a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from IUPUI, later earning her Master's degree in education from Ball State University. Her teaching career in the New Castle School System spanned 30 years, teaching primarily kindergarten and 1st grades at Sunnyside Elementary, Greenstreet Elementary, Westwood Elementary, and retiring from Eastwood Elementary. She also restarted and taught the Preschool Programs at the Wittenbraker YMCA, now the Henry County YMCA, when it reopened in the mid 1980's. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in New Castle for nearly 50 years where she had served as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and Vacation Bible School volunteer. Additional memberships include Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority , P.E.O., Tri Kappa, and Bible Study Fellowship.
As a young adult and mother, she excelled as a long distance runner, participating in the Indianapolis 500 Mini Marathon several times. She also enjoyed hiking in Tucson, AZ, and more recently, she enjoyed walking and exercising. She dearly loved being a grandma. She also loved spending time at the family cottage near Frankfort, MI at Point Betsie, and her condo in Frankfort which she so beautifully redecorated, considering both her "happy places". An accomplished decorator, the family home was always well decorated for the season, especially at Christmas time. Also, each school year, she would spend countless hours and her own resources meticulously decorating her classroom. A trendy dresser, her style and poise were always on-point.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. Memorial services will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in New Castle with Reverend Rod Smith officiating. Private burial will be in Batson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ruth Ann to the Ruth Ann Millikan Youth Education Fund at the Henry County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 6006, New Castle, IN, 47362 or online at www.henrycountycf.org
; Friends of the Point Betsie Lighthouse, P.O. Box 601, Frankfort, MI, 49635-0601; or the First Presbyterian Church, Deacons Fund, 1202 Church St., New Castle, IN, 47362. Envelopes for each will be provided at the funeral home and church.
Ruth Ann's family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and support staff at Henry Community Health, IU Ball, IU Simon Cancer Centers, Munson Hospital, HCH Home Healthcare and Hospice for the excellent care they provided.
Due to COVID-19 and the governor's mandate, face coverings will be required. You may share a condolence or memory of Ruth Ann at www.hinsey-brown.com
.