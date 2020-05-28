Ruth Ann (McClelland) Nixon
1934 - 2020
Ruth Ann (McClelland) Nixon

Muncie - Ruth Ann (McClelland) Nixon, 86, passed away after a short illness Wednesday May 27, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born January 30, 1934 in Henry County, the daughter of D.A. and Elizabeth (Jordan) McClelland. Ruth spent her early years in Muncie and lived in the Cowan area for over 60 years.

Mrs. Nixon attended Muncie Central High School and the Muncie School of Practical Nursing in 1971. She began her nursing career at Henry County Hospital, where she worked for 14 years. Later, Ruth worked at Millers Merry Manor, Yorktown Health Care Center, and Liberty Village nursing homes. Her long-term care patient was Johnny Patterson whom she cared for 21 years. She retired as an LPN after 35 years in nursing.

In her free time, Ruth liked to read, sew and crochet, making many afghans and hats for the Red Hat Pantry, as well as for all of her kids and grandchildren.

Ruth Ann is survived four children, Rita Padgett, Anderson, Jackie (Ray) Wise, Georgia, Betty (Tom) Woodring, Oakville, and Thomas Michael Nixon, Muncie; granddaughters, Rachel Nixon, Daleville, and Dianna Wise, Muncie; grandsons, Nicholas Woodring, Oakville, Dale Redmond, Spiceland, Jerrard Michael (Jen) Dalton, Texas, Philip (Kelly) Dalton, Georgia, Travis Flatford, Anderson; niece, Kim Clevenger, Indianapolis, an aunt, Pat (Dave) Preacher, Florida; special long-time friend, Rita East, Muncie; half-sister, Jenny Sue McClelland, Oklahoma; and two sisters-in-law, June Ann (Gene) Hannon and Bonnie Nixon, both of Muncie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, D.A. McClelland and Elizabeth (Jordan) Sheppard; husband, John Dale Nixon; sister, Shirley McClelland Coy; a son-in-law, Ronald Padgett; and an aunt, Jean Carmichael.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 30, 2020, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 11:00 am until service time at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
