Ruth Campbell
Indianapolis - Ruth Campbell, age 95, transitioned into the arms of her Savior peacefully on March 12, 2020, in Indianapolis, IN.
Ruth was born in Muncie, IN on February 6, 1925 to Lundy and Celestial Sawyer. She was adopted at an early age by Amon and Mattie Roach. Ruth married the love of her life, Ollie Lenford Campbell Sr. in 1953 and remained happily married until his transition to glory in 2011.
Ruth was also preceded in death by both her biological and adoptive parents, her stepmother Thelma Roach, and sisters Doris Gardner (Owen), Roberta Sawyer, Cleo Sawyer, Lear Taylor (Bud). She is survived by her son Ollie Lenford Campbell Jr., daughter-in-law Kenya, granddaughters Kayla and MacKenzie, sisters Patsy Harder (Bill), Startlett Williams (Larry), Sandra Turner (Lazurus), and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ruth was a dedicated member of Christ Temple Apostolic, Muncie, IN for many years. During her time there she served on the Hospitality Committee, Sunday School Teacher and sang in the Choir. Ruth relocated to Indianapolis, IN in 2011 where she joined her son and his family in service at New Wineskin Ministries.
Due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) we will not be able to provide a Funeral Service for the general public at this time. There will be a Memorial Service in the near future. Cards and Condolences letters can still be sent to Gholar Funeral Services 900 Kirby Ave. Muncie, IN 47302. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020