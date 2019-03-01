Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Ruth E. Sindel

Muncie - Ruth E. Sindel, 75, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, just 2 days shy of her 76th birthday at The Woodlands.

She was the daughter of Earl and Wonnie Sindel and had retired from Liberty Village.

Surviving are one daughter, Vicki Rhodes (husband, Chuck); two grandchildren, Jake Rhodes (wife, Amanda) and Dana Williams; four great-grandchildren, Jade, James, Jastin and Ryan; step-children, Ricky and Sue Wilson, Debbie Sanchez, Kaylon Wilson and Lisa Wilson; and three sisters, Marilyn Stine, Linda Easton (husband, David) and Nancy Wright.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Rick Williams and one daughter, Marlena Williams.

Cremation will take place and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the , Central Indiana Chapter, 615 N. Alabama Street, Suite 430, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 1, 2019
