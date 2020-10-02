Ruth Elizabeth (Slater) Boltz
Ruth Elizabeth (Slater) Boltz passed away at home in the early morning hours of September 30, 2020. She was 94 years old.
Born in South Bend, Indiana, in 1925 to Joseph Merrot Slater (1884-1930) and Adelaide Ruth Knapp (1886-1962), she was especially close to her brothers Howard and Joe.
Ruth was no stranger to joy. After a whirlwind engagement, she married William Boltz, Jr. of Dunkrik in 1945, and they had four children. She took great joy in her family and her church. To many, she was "Grandma Ruthie," and to many more, she was beloved "Aunt Ruth." Ruth loved Jesus, hot coffee, home improvement projects, and dogs. She also made the best homemade chicken and noodles you've ever had. She was always fashionable, generous, and quick with a kind word, a hug, and a note signed, "Blessings, Ruth."
She worked at Eaton Canning Factory, Indiana Glass Retail Store, Anderson Grain, and Mr. SuperRent before spending twenty years as the office manager for Ray Boltz Music. In addition to her job responsibilities, she befriended many who called with questions or just to talk.
She was a member of Union Chapel Ministries, Order of the Eastern Star, Aglow, Full Gospel Businessmen, and M&Ms Sunday School. She also enjoyed cooking and fellowshipping with the Always Add the Love cooking club in recent years.
Ruth was also no stranger to grief. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her son Richard who died in infancy, her son Bill Boltz III, her grandson Bill Boltz IV, her brothers Joe Slater, Lex Slater, and Howard Kreps, her companion of many years Estel Love, and many other beloved friends and family. Ruth weathered many storms of life with grace and compassion.
She is survived by her son Ray Boltz (partner: Franco Sperduti) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; daughter and caregiver Tammy Boltz (friend: Patti Buchanan) of Dunkirk; daughters-in-law Carol Boltz of Albany and Dwilla Boltz of Dunkirk; sister-in-law Joyce Harshbarger of Lynn; and six grandchildren. She is also loved by eleven great-grandchildren and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, family members, and dear friends.
Arrangements will be shared with the family at a later date. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, south of Muncie. Memories of Ruth may be shared online with Williamson-Spencer & Penrod Funeral Homes, Portland at www.williamsonspencer.com
