|
|
Ruth Ellen Lankford, age 76 of Jamestown, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, Tennessee. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel in Jamestown. Burial will follow in the Wolf River Cemetery in Pall Mall, Tennessee. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel in Jamestown. Ruth is survived by her: Husband, Donald E. Lankford, Sr.; Children, Leona Choate and husband Jeff, Lonnie Marie Caudill and husband David, Jessica Louise Hines and husband Philip, Donald Lankford, Jr. and Theresa Day; Twelve Grandchildren; Eleven Great Grandchildren; Brothers, Harold Hatfield and Howard Hatfield and wife Sharon; Special Nephew, Jeff Hatfield; Special Family, Dale Evans; A host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her: Parents, Prentis Birdell and Willie "Sis" Ellen (Pile) Hatfield; Infant Sister, Betty Hatfield; Half Sister, Roxie Lee Hatfield. Jennings Funeral Homes of Jamestown in charge of services for Ruth Ellen Lankford of Jamestown, Tennessee.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020