Ruth Ellen Strong
Wilmington, NC - Ruth Ellen Strong, 89, of Wilmington, NC, formerly from Muncie, IN, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at North Chase Nursing Home in Wilmington.
Ruth was born on April 20, 1929 in Muncie. She attended Royerton Schools. Ruth was a homemaker and also worked for Ball Brothers and the YWCA. She attended Southside Church of the Nazarene before moving to North Carolina in 1989. Ruth enjoyed crocheting, crafts, and spending time with her many friends and family.
Ruth is survived by four daughters, Linda Grissom (husband Charlie) of Kittrell, NC, Pam Lofton (husband Rick) of Anderson, Denise Alamar (husband Keith) of Leland, NC, and Charlotte Herring (husband Wayne) of Kittrell, NC; two sisters, Juanita Malott of Anaheim, CA and Helen Hughes (husband Darrell) of Muncie; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her father, Harry McKinley and her mother, Amy (McGeath) Moore.
A funeral service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, February 18, 2019 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. Pastor Kevin Holt will officiate. Burial will follow in Black Cemetery in Albany, IN.
Friends and family may gather from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Monday at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be given to aid in funeral expenses in care of Gant Funeral Homes, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 16, 2019