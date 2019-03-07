|
Ocala, Florida - Ruth Alice Wallen-Goodpaster
Tavares, Florida-Ruth Alice Wallen-Goodpaster formerly of Yorktown, IN, 83, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 5, 2019 in Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care after a long illness.
She was born Nov. 11, 1936 in Kentucky to Robert and Oma Wallen and graduated from Yorktown High School in 1955. She married Larry Joe Goodpaster in Yorktown on September 17, 1955.
Ruth worked for Marsh Supermarkets in Yorktown and Indianapolis for thirty years before retiring to Myrtle Beach, SC where she worked for the state of South Carolina. When her health declined, she moved to Ocala, Florida to live with her son Joseph.
Ruth held a BSW from Anderson University graduating in 1989.
When she lived in Indiana, she was a member of the Yorktown Church of the Nazarene, Yorktown, IN.
Surviving are two children, a daughter Marcia Freeman (Joe), Gaston, IN and a son Joseph Goodpaster, Tavres, FL; 3 granddaughters, Alysha (George) Nemore, Amanda McGrath, and Monica (Adam) Duncan, and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Larry in 1985, two sons Phillip and Jeffrey, one grandson Nicholas, one brother, Robert Wallen, and one sister, Edith Reagan.
Ruth's wishes were to be cremated. A Memorial Service will be held in the early spring at the Yorktown Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Marcia D. Freeman officiating. Burial will take place beside her husband of 30 years in Yorktown Cemetery Yorktown, IN.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 7, 2019