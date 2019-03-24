|
Ruth Gray
Muncie - Ruth Gray, 80, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her residence.
She was born November 29, 1938, in Muncie, the daughter of Robert Otis and Flossie Pearl (Pemberton) Bayer. Ruth graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1957.
Ruth began work in the offices at Ross's Corner before being employed as a Mortgage Underwriter for Inland Mortgage Company. She retired after eighteen years.
She was an avid bowler and loved to fish. She was proud of catching an 8 ½ pound Bass on a cane pole. Ruth was a huge NBA fan, and loved LeBron James.
Ruth was a proud and firm-minded woman who would complete her own home-improvement projects.
She is survived by two sons, Tony Gray (wife, Julie), Avon, and Shawn Gray, Muncie; a grandson, William Dane Gray, Avon; two brothers, Robert Bayer (wife, Wille Ann), Santa Barbara, CA, and Ray Bayer (wife, Mary Ann), Muncie; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings, Denby Bayer, Bertha Johnson, Roy Bayer, and Ray Bayer; and her ex-husband, K. Wayne Gray.
Cremation will take place and private services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305, or Muncie Mission, 1725 S. Liberty St., Muncie, IN 47302.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 24, 2019