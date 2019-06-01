Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Muncie - Ruth Hefflin, 90, passed away early Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019, at the Woodland Health Care Center following an extended battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on June 17, 1928 in Muncie, the daughter of Gola and Thelma Louise (Dungan) Reynolds.

Ruth graduated from Royerton High School in 1946 and later married the love of her life Harvey Hefflin on October 22, 1950 in Muncie and he preceded her in death in 2009. Mrs. Hefflin worked for the Rivole Theatre in Muncie in the concession stand after graduation and later worked for Indiana Bell Telephone Company as a Switchboard Operator for 17 years. Mrs. Hefflin had been a scout leader for both the Boy and Girl Scouts through Riley Elementary School and also was an avid band booster for Central High School. She was a member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church and also had attended Center Chapel United Methodist Church several years later. Ruth enjoyed doing arts and crafts, watching birds, collecting cardinals, flowers of all kinds and spending time at the lake cottage. Mostly, Ruth treasured the times she could spend with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Sue Caldwell (husband- Jeff), Yorktown (daughter-Brandy Caldwell) and Joni Marie Loy (husband-Michael, Muncie (children-Craig Loy, Krista Loy and Casey Loy and his two children); on son, Michael James Hefflin, Muncie (children-Jennifer Hefflin, Jayden Hefflin and Lillian Hefflin); one sister, Mary Richmond, Yorktown; several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband of 59 years Harvey, she is preceded in death by, her parents, three sisters, Emma lee Rollen, Sharon Schafstall and Frances Thornburg.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Damon Soper officiating. Burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie.

Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. and again on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 12:00 P.M. until service time.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 1, 2019
