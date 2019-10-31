|
Ruth L. Haney scored high marks on life's final test. Ruth died peacefully at Signature Health in Muncie. Thanks to a loving family, hospice, and skilled medical care, Ruth lived to be 93. Ruth rests in the loving care of her Savior, Jesus the Christ.
She was born to James A. and Opha L. Mason, April 7th, 1926 in Princeton, Indiana and was the last living of seven siblings.
Ruth was an executive secretary in Muncie for 40 years working for Ball Corporation, White & Hamen Law Firm, and Ball Hospital. Ruth and Paul enjoyed Christian fellowship with Community of Praise and St. Lawrence Church. Ruth later attended Agape Ministry and Glad Tidings Churches.
Ruth was the widow of Paul D. Haney and leaves behind two children: Robert L. (wife, Judith) Fair, Paula (husband, Phil) Christy; five grandchildren, Matthew (wife, Dawn) Fair, Michelle (husband, Brett) Romine, Deborah (husband, Danin) Caldwell, Kelly Christy, Jennifer (husband, Richard) Strange; eleven great-grandchildren, Austin, Autumn and Alec Fair, Brayden and Brenner Romine, Dray and Danae Caldwell, Colin (wife, Rebekah), Anna and Nathan Bettner, Hadden Yarbrough.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at Garden View Funeral Home, Muncie, In, with Reverend Robert Fair, Rejoice Ministry, officiating. Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. On-line condolences may be made to www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to Rejoice Ministry or Glad Tidings.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019