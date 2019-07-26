|
Ruth M. Rowe
Muncie - Ruth M. Rowe, 88, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, July 24, 2019 at Alexandria Care Center after a lengthy illness.
She was born on August 6, 1930 in Barlow, Kentucky, the daughter of Archie and Hanna (Keppner) Sullivan and graduated from Noblesville High School in 1948 as valedictorian. She married her high school sweetheart, Denver Berlin Rowe the following November and they were married for 70 years.
Ruth worked various jobs until she started her most important job of becoming a wife and mother. She supported Berlin in his teaching and basketball-coaching career as they traveled to Arcadia, Talma, Royal Center and Monticello, ending up in Muncie where Berlin coached the Bearcats. Ruth also worked for the Muncie Community Schools for 13 years as a teacher's aide. She volunteered at many of The Garden at Gethsemane United Methodist Church functions and was a member of the Women's Circle.
She was an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles, but family was most important. She dedicated her life to her family and grandchildren, attending their many activities and events as well as taking them on family vacations to Florida.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Berlin; two daughters, Sherry Krause (Tom) and Donna Cook (Ray); one son, David Rowe (Laura Jean); grandchildren include, Ryan Krause (Shea), Jason Krause (Julie), Matthew Krause (Elizabeth), Jonathan Rowe (Jason VanHorn), Christopher Rowe (Sarah), Andrew Rowe and Troy Cook; great -grandchildren, Addison Ruth Krause and Hudson Krause with another great-grandchild on the way; one brother, Neil Sullivan (Janet); one sister-in-law, Joan Sullivan; step-granddaughter, Mindy Tuttle (Norman); step great-grandchildren, Alexis and Nick Tuttle; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Gene, Ray and Julian Sullivan.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at The Garden at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 1201 W. McGalliard Road, with Reverend Vickie Perkins and Pastor Tony Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 or at the church for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to The Garden at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, c/o The Building Fund, 1201 W. McGalliard Road, Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on July 26, 2019