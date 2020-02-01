Resources
Ruth M. (McConnell) Tabor

Koran - Mrs. Ruth M. (McConnell) Tabor, 72, of Koran, LA passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Ruth was born on Friday, June 13, 1947, in Muncie, IN to Gerald & Lorena McConnell. She graduated from Harrison Township.

Ruth attended Ball State University and was a member of Friends Memorial Church while living in Muncie.

Later she relocated to Louisiana, married, and raised a child. She worked in administration for the Boy Scouts of America. After initially volunteering, they hired her as a full-time employee.

Ruth had a passion for the outdoors and her family. She loved spending time at their cabin in Colorado and vacationed there often.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald H and Lorena Poole McConnell and brother Thomas M McConnell.

Left to cherish her memory are: her husband, Joseph "Joe" Tabor, Sr.; her son, Joseph Tabor, Jr. (Kelly); granddaughter, Jessica Tabor; sisters Kathie Click (Dennis) and Garnet Meyer (Don).

We will miss her.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
