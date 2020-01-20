|
Ruth Morgan
Albany - Ruth Morgan, age 92, Albany, died Saturday January 18, 2020 at Albany Health Care & Rehabilitation Center. Born Nov. 21, 1927 in Ft. Recovery, Ohio, she graduated from Albany High School in 1945 and attended Indiana Business College. Ruth was an administrative secretary for Delaware Community School Corp. over 20 years before retiring in 1983. She was a member of Albany United Methodist Church and Albany Tri Kappa sorority. She enjoyed square dancing with her husband, spending summers on Lake Tippy and winters in Ft. Myers, FL.
Survivors include 2 sons: Jeff Morgan (wife: Stacey), Albany, and Joe Morgan (wife: Robyn), Douglas Lake, TN; 2 daughters: Nancy Duckworth (husband: Greg), Eaton, and Stacy Shideler (husband: Rock), Muncie; a sister: Nova Evans, Albany; 10 grandchildren: Doug Morgan (wife: Jodi), Albany, Adam Morgan, Albany, Heather Carney (husband: Tommy), South Easton, MA, Jake Morgan, Indianapolis, Perry Morgan, Denver, CO, Travis Duckworth (wife: Susan), Eaton, Betsy Duckworth, Albany, Lucas Shideler (wife: Jillian), Walton, Brock Shideler (wife: Rachel), Westfield, and Morgan Shideler (fiancé: Austin Shroyer), Muncie; 9 great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 63 years: Don Morgan; parents: Earple & Irene (Hampshire) Atkinson, 4 brothers: George Atkinson, Bud Atkinson, Jim Atkinson, and Roger Atkinson, and 3 sisters: Rosemary Williams, Frances French, and Joan DeVoe.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Visiting hours are Thursday from 5 until 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to An Albany Christmas, c/o Adam Sewell, Mutual Bank, 401 W. State St., Albany, IN 47320. Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020