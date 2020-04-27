Services
Ruth Myers


1931 - 2020
Ruth Myers Obituary
Ruth Myers

Albany - Ruth Myers, 89, formerly of Albany, died Sunday April 26, 2020 at Englewood Health & Rehabilitation Center, Ft. Wayne. Born in Selma on February 24, 1931, she attended school in Redkey. Ruth was a longtime homemaker and caregiver. She worked as a nurse's aid in Illinois for several years and belonged to Albany Church of The Nazarene.

Survivors include her son: Minard Sanders (wife: Tracie), Ft. Wayne; a brother: Bill Bales (wife: Lois), Redkey; six grandchildren: Ryan Sanders, Joshua Sanders, Taylor Sanders, Chad Sanders, Tara Sanders, and Dena Holdcroft; four great-grandchildren, and several nieces & nephews.

She is preceded in death by first husband: Melvin Smiley; second husband: John Sanders; her parents: Leroy (Sr.) & Thelma (Dotson) Bales; three brothers: Roy Bales, Jr., Richard Bales, and Darrell Bales; two sisters: Betty Botts and Edyth "Enne" Wood.

Private family services will be held at Meacham Funeral Service. Instructions for viewing the service online will be posted from the funeral home's Facebook page.

Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at:

www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
