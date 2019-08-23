Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Pierce


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Pierce Obituary
Ruth Pierce

Muncie - Ruth A. Pierce, 94, passed away Sunday morning, August 18, 2019. She was born on October 22, 1924 in Jamestown, Tennessee to Sam and Martha Crabtree. Ruth married the love of her life, Clyde L. Pierce, and raised a happy and healthy family. She was a devout follower of Christ who loved to sew, cook and listen to bluegrass. Ruth was a social butterfly who never knew a stranger.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Christine Pierce and Sandra Poore; Sons, William and Guy Pierce; Several grandkids, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; added family, Sharon Pierce, Evonda Pierce and James True.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Sam Crabtree; Husband, Clyde L. Pierce Sr.; Sons, Clyde Pierce Jr., David Pierce and Walter Pierce; Daughter, Jessie Pierce; Grandson, Schuyler Pierce.

The family would also like to offer their utmost thanks and appreciation to The Woodlands and Ball State Music & Memory Program for making Ruth's last years more enjoyable.

Services for Ruth will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305, with Pastor Ralph McCoy officiating. Visitation is from 12 p.m. until the time of service, with burial to follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now