Ruth Pierce
Muncie - Ruth A. Pierce, 94, passed away Sunday morning, August 18, 2019. She was born on October 22, 1924 in Jamestown, Tennessee to Sam and Martha Crabtree. Ruth married the love of her life, Clyde L. Pierce, and raised a happy and healthy family. She was a devout follower of Christ who loved to sew, cook and listen to bluegrass. Ruth was a social butterfly who never knew a stranger.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Christine Pierce and Sandra Poore; Sons, William and Guy Pierce; Several grandkids, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; added family, Sharon Pierce, Evonda Pierce and James True.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Sam Crabtree; Husband, Clyde L. Pierce Sr.; Sons, Clyde Pierce Jr., David Pierce and Walter Pierce; Daughter, Jessie Pierce; Grandson, Schuyler Pierce.
The family would also like to offer their utmost thanks and appreciation to The Woodlands and Ball State Music & Memory Program for making Ruth's last years more enjoyable.
Services for Ruth will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305, with Pastor Ralph McCoy officiating. Visitation is from 12 p.m. until the time of service, with burial to follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 23, 2019