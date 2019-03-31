|
|
Ruth Shook
Muncie - Ruth Shook, 81, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 28, 2019, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born Friday, November 5, 1937, in Jamestown, Tennessee, the daughter of Ed and Lena (Hicks) Slaven.
Ruth was a homemaker.
She is survived by her son, Jeff (Lisa) Shook, and their children, Ashtynn Shook, Chloe Shook, and Maddison Shook; brother, Scott Slaven; sisters, Alta Burke, Anna (Arlee) Petree, Tress Staley, Carol (Robert) Mobly, and Betty Kirk; grandchildren, Chad (Rogeal) Hinds and their children, Aiden Hinds and Rowan Hinds and Jordan Bole and son Virgil; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Shook; daughter, Sharon Bole; brothers, Robert Slaven, Ralph Slaven, and Thomas Slaven.
Services will be held at Elm Ridge Funeral Home 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304 at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, with Pastor Jerry Bowlin officiating.
Visitation will be held at Elm Ridge Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Burial will take place immediately following the service at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 31, 2019