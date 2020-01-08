Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruthanne Dant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruthanne Dant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruthanne Dant Obituary
Ruthanne Dant

Rockport - Ruthanne Beekman Dant

Ruthanne Dant passed away at home on January 4, 2020 in Rockport, Indiana. She was the daughter of Robert and Ruth Lucille (Johnson) Beekman.

Ruthanne was a 1958 graduate of Yorktown High School. Ms. Dant had worked for many years at several jobs around the Muncie area. Mostly, she worked as a server for Chevrolet-Muncie in the executive dinning room. She loved old cars and attended many cars shows over the years. Ruthanne was a member of several car clubs mainly in Owensboro, Kentucky area.

Survivors include two sisters, Virginia Puckett and Marty Biggs (Larry); one brother, Bruce Beekman; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by one sister, Betty Ball and her parents.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at the Union Eaton Cemetery in Eaton, Indiana with Pastor Frances Vise Bullock officiating. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruthanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -