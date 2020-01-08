|
Ruthanne Dant
Rockport - Ruthanne Beekman Dant
Ruthanne Dant passed away at home on January 4, 2020 in Rockport, Indiana. She was the daughter of Robert and Ruth Lucille (Johnson) Beekman.
Ruthanne was a 1958 graduate of Yorktown High School. Ms. Dant had worked for many years at several jobs around the Muncie area. Mostly, she worked as a server for Chevrolet-Muncie in the executive dinning room. She loved old cars and attended many cars shows over the years. Ruthanne was a member of several car clubs mainly in Owensboro, Kentucky area.
Survivors include two sisters, Virginia Puckett and Marty Biggs (Larry); one brother, Bruce Beekman; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by one sister, Betty Ball and her parents.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at the Union Eaton Cemetery in Eaton, Indiana with Pastor Frances Vise Bullock officiating. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020