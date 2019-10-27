Services
Ruthanne Muterspaugh Castor, 97 years of age, passed away October 26, 2019. She was born September 18, 1922 to the late Don and May Gustin Snider Muterspaugh and raised by her mother and step-father, Jesse Snider.

She was a 1940 Graduate of Middletown High School and a 1943 Graduate of St. John's Hickey Memorial School of Nursing. She held various nursing positions to include both private and industrial duty, was a nurse at St. John's Hospital and then was the school nurse for 33.5 years at Anderson High School, until she retired in 1985.

She was a past member of the Middletown Christian Church and later a member of the First United Methodist Church of Anderson.

Ruthanne is survived by niece, Kathy (Dale) Brown, and great-nieces, Rhonda (Mike) Peoples and family, Michelle (David) Shaneyfelt and family; nephew, Tony (Sharon) Snider and great-nieces, Keri (Brent) Brobston and family and Staci (Will) Canada and family.

Special mention: Aunt Marjorie Gustin Pettigrew, Aunt Margaret Muterspaugh Vannatter, cousin, Madonna Vannatter Zirkle and their families.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Wayne Castor; parents and stepfather; sister, Betty Muterspaugh; step-siblings, Lawrence Snider and Dalta Jane Bunner.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 11:00am -1:00pm at Loose Funeral Homes and Crematory followed by a service at 1:00pm with Pastor Phil Rogers officiating. Burial will take place at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Madison County Humane Society.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019
