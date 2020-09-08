Ryan E Brown
Ryan E. Brown, 53, passed away on Sunday morning, September 6. 2020 at his residence.
He was born on July 19, 1967 in Muncie, the son of Dennis M. and Jerry A. (Roberts) Brown and graduated from Wes-Del High School in 1986. He graduated from Lincoln Tech Auto Diesel Mechanic program and trained at Purdue in Farm Chemical Application. On April 10, 2004 in Muncie, he married Melissa L. Bates.
Ryan was a volunteer firefighter/EMT/ paramedic for Parker City for over 10 years and started their first responder program. He worked for Ran-Del Agri Service for 7 years, as an auto diesel mechanic for over 20 years and since 2010, worked for Shroyer's Pool and Spa where he drove their water truck and worked as a mechanic on all their vehicles. He was a member of Parker City Lions Club.
He collected antique watches, pocket knives, relics, loved anything to do with history and was relentlessly patriotic. He also loved anything to do with NASA or Space. Ryan enjoyed going to the lakes, driving his boat and jet ski, water skiing and fishing. He especially loved to spend time with his family and grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 16 years, Melissa L. Brown of Muncie; three children, Blair Brown, Jamie Brown (significant other, Tiffany Meranda) and Levi Brown, all of Muncie; his parents, Dennis and Jerry Brown of Gaston; four grandchildren, Brelynn, Ainsley, Ryder and Isabelle; his furbabies, Gracie and Myah; two brothers, Todd Brown (wife, Darhonda) of Yorktown and Neal Brown (wife, Erica) of Alexandria; one sister, Denise Williams (husband, Joe) of Muncie; his mother-in-law, Carol Bates of Oakville; one brother-in-law, Chuck Bates (wife, Emily) of Ormond Beach, FL; several nieces and nephews and best friends, Kevin Glaze (wife, Donna) of Gaston, Betty Neely of Muncie and all his friends at Shroyer's Pool and Spa.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerry and June Roberts and Margaret and Ernest Brown; his father-in-law, Eddie Bates; friends, Richard Neely, Mike Harrold, Scott Hiatt and Phil Bronnenberg: and furbaby, Sadie May.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor John Garrett officiating. Cremation will take place following services.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana - Little Red Door, 2311 W. Jackson Street, Muncie, IN 47303 or online at www.littlereddooreci.org/donate
or Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46202 or online at www.rileykids.org
or to Muncie Fire Department Toys for Tots, 408 N. Cook Road, Muncie, IN 47303.
