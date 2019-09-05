|
|
Ryan Kelby Fisher
- - Ryan Kelby Fisher, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday September 3, at 39 years old. It was revealed at a young age that Ryan was an extremely gifted and talented individual in music and art. He eventually went on to become an accomplished pianist, and his music brought joy to many. He also was a very giving person who would help those in need whenever he could. His passing has left those who love him with a feeling of significant loss, and he will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Rick (Cheryl Jones) Fisher, Celeste (Rowe) Fisher; 2 sisters, Katie (Troy) Gray-Fishers, Indiana, Marsi (Justin) Roberts-Kirklin, Indiana; brother, Clayton (Meghan) Reinhart-Ridgeville, Indiana; grandmothers, Janice Fisher, Doris Rowe, Kay Roberts; close family friend, Charles Gouker-Winchester, Indiana, nieces and nephews and friends also survive.
Preceded by: Step mother: Julie (Roberts) Fisher, Grandfathers: Leonard Fisher, Robert Rowe, and Lawrence Roberts.
Services for Ryan will be Saturday September 7, 2019 at 3:00p.m. at Reichard Funeral Home Inc. 400 W. Deerfield Road Union City, Indiana with calling Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Weimer Cemetery in Saratoga, Indiana with Rev. Rich Collins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Winchester House Recovery Center with envelopes at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.reichardfh.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 5, 2019