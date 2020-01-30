|
Ryan Smithers
Muncie - Ryan P. Smithers, 28, passed away January 28, 2020, at his residence following a sudden illness. He was born on March 13, 1991 in Muncie the son of Roy and Carolyn (Smithers) Garner, Jr.
Ryan attended Muncie Community Schools and had been working for McGuff roofing and did Maintenance for Nuleaf Rental Properties. He enjoyed working, going fishing when ever possible, spending time with his family and friends and taking things apart to find out how they worked. "Lying Ryan" as some new him by would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.
Survivors include his son, Bentley Strong, Noblesville; his parents, Roy and Carolyn Garner, Jr., Muncie; step mother, Theresa Cardenas, Muncie; siblings, Zack Cardenas, Arlo Cardenas and Amanda Stanley (Chris), Ashley South (Doug) Ryan T. Garner (Kaylee, Chad Garner, all of the Muncie area and, Brittany Webster (Caleb), Eaton; maternal grandmother, Wilma Cardenas, Ohio; paternal grandfathers, Roy "Pete" Garner (Inky) and Ernest Bowling, both of Muncie; special friend, Heather Beach, Muncie; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by father, Paul Cardenas; his maternal grandparents; Alice Smithers, Lonnie Wright and Tenny Bowling; paternal grandparents, Ted Willington and Sharon Garner; uncles, Jeffery Smithers, Sr. and Richard Pemberton; cousin, Jeffery Smithers, Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Randy Yaryan officiating. Cremation will follow.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020