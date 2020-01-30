Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Ryan Smithers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryan Smithers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ryan Smithers Obituary
Ryan Smithers

Muncie - Ryan P. Smithers, 28, passed away January 28, 2020, at his residence following a sudden illness. He was born on March 13, 1991 in Muncie the son of Roy and Carolyn (Smithers) Garner, Jr.

Ryan attended Muncie Community Schools and had been working for McGuff roofing and did Maintenance for Nuleaf Rental Properties. He enjoyed working, going fishing when ever possible, spending time with his family and friends and taking things apart to find out how they worked. "Lying Ryan" as some new him by would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.

Survivors include his son, Bentley Strong, Noblesville; his parents, Roy and Carolyn Garner, Jr., Muncie; step mother, Theresa Cardenas, Muncie; siblings, Zack Cardenas, Arlo Cardenas and Amanda Stanley (Chris), Ashley South (Doug) Ryan T. Garner (Kaylee, Chad Garner, all of the Muncie area and, Brittany Webster (Caleb), Eaton; maternal grandmother, Wilma Cardenas, Ohio; paternal grandfathers, Roy "Pete" Garner (Inky) and Ernest Bowling, both of Muncie; special friend, Heather Beach, Muncie; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by father, Paul Cardenas; his maternal grandparents; Alice Smithers, Lonnie Wright and Tenny Bowling; paternal grandparents, Ted Willington and Sharon Garner; uncles, Jeffery Smithers, Sr. and Richard Pemberton; cousin, Jeffery Smithers, Jr.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Randy Yaryan officiating. Cremation will follow.

Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -