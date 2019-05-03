|
|
Rylee Ritchie
Muncie - Rylee Ritchie, age 14, tragically passed away on Wednesday April 24th 2019 in Muncie, IN.
She was such a bright child, full of life and love. She celebrated her 14th birthday just weeks ago with her family. She was in the 8th grade at Delta Middle School in Muncie, IN. She enjoyed playing games on her computer and PlayStation, drawing, playing outside, hanging out with her friends and cuddling up with her cats, Niko and Severn. She could always be found with her nose in a book reading and researching history.
Rylee is survived by her grandparents- Jody Lawrence, Phillip Miles, Bill & Leah Ritchie. Sisters Brandi Ritchie and Victoria Line, Aunts and Uncles- Kathy & Jeff Clary (Josh Clary and Chasity Holt), Cecelia Babcock, Scott Cooper, Mark Cooper, Laurel Scriff, and Chris Miles, along with many cousins who loved her very much. She will be deeply missed by many and forever in our hearts.
Services for Rylee and her mother Denise, will be held at 1:00 pm at Hazelwood Christian Church, 1400 W University Ave., Muncie, on Monday, May 6th, 2019.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Hazelwood Christian Church. Private burial will take place at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 3, 2019