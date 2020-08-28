1/1
Sabrina Kristine Rains
Sabrina Kristine Rains

Montpelier - Sabrina Kristine Rains, 50 of Montpelier, Indiana died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her home in Montpelier.

Born Thursday, March 5, 1970 in New Castle, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Tracy Phillips Sr. and Mary Ellen Cook Lyles. She was the wife of Jack Rains.

Sabrina was a 1988 graduate of Blackford High School. She was a homemaker and a housewife. She enjoyed painting, flowers, deer hunting, being outside and poetry. She also loved to experiment with her hair and makeup.

Loving survivors include her husband, Jack Rains, a son, Derrick Brown of Muncie, IN, daughter, Emily Brown of Kokomo, IN, step-daughter, Kelley Seibert of Alexandria, step-daughter Brenda Clark of Hartford City, brother, Tracy (Melissa) Phillips, Jr. of Montpelier, maternal grandfather Leonard Hollins Cook of Muncie, granddaughters Maelee Brown, Marlayna Brown, Lyrah Mentis, Mercedes Clark, Lexus Harding, and Aubrey Seibert, grandsons Rayden Brown, Cameron Brown, Liam Brown, Owen Brown, Austin Rains, great-granddaughter Kyi Stapleton, step-sisters Michelle Coleman of Montpelier and Wendy Arnold of Hartford City, mother-in-law Jorretta Rains of Hartford City, brother-in-law John Rains of Hartford City, and sister-in-law Jeri Erwin of Hartford City.

Sabrina was preceded in death by her father, Tracy Phillips Sr., Stepbrothers Mike Coleman and Kevin Piercy, and a granddaughter, Kaylee Turner.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Monday, August 31, 2020, and from 11:00am until 2:00pm on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W Windsor St, Montpelier, Indiana.

A Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home located at 109 W Windsor St Montpelier, Indiana 47359 with Pastor Tracy Phillips officiating. Interment will be in Hartford City Cemetery, Hartford City, IN.

Memorial contributions may be sent to American Heart Association113 N Council St Muncie, IN 47305.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Glancy Funeral Homes Walker Chapel
109 W Windsor St
Montpelier, IN 47359
(765) 728-2414
