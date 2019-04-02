Sallie Louise Robertson



Muncie - Sallie Louise Robertson, affectionately known as "Mumma", 77, passed away Saturday morning, March 30, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



She was born in Morehead, KY on August 23, 1941, the daughter of Henry and Katherine (Little) Cooper and was married to Norman Robertson, Jr. for forty-five years.



Sallie has been one of Jehovah's Witnesses for forty-six years. She loved attending meetings at the Kingdom Hall, studying the Bible, directing people to the Bible and the Promises it holds out.



Mumma loved spending time with her family and friends, especially if they were grandchildren. She also had many talents including writing, crafting, word games, quilt making, and photography.



Surviving are two daughters, Kimberly Alva, Muncie and Kay Worthington (Anthony), Shelton, WA; a son, Lee Robertson (KimKay), Christiana, TN; very special nephew, Brett Robertson, Muncie; five grandchildren, Loren Stowers (India), Ecuador, Emma Tula (Ivan), Indianapolis, Paloma Walker (Justin), Indianapolis, Levi Worthington (Brianna), Shelton, WA, and Tasha Worthington, Olympia, WA; several spiritual grandchildren, two of which are Andy Spurgeon (Kristin) and Isiah Brown (Shelby); five great-grandchildren, Kerah Walker, Jude, Abby, Hazel, and Sygny Worthington; three sisters, Betty Crouch, Jamestown, TN, Barbara Little (Cecil), Sebring, FL, and Beulah Conner (Wayne), Economy; three special nieces, Barbara Weaver, Joyce Hawkins, and Rena Holcomb and many other nieces and nephews; three sister-in-law, Vo-Lola Brown (Roger), Sheila Watson, and Susan Hamm; a brother-in-law, Robert Robertson; special friends, Mike and Evelyn Morrow, Sandy Hindman, Linda and Bill Devers, Tari and Richard Lambert, JoAnn Mann, and many more.



She was preceded in death by parents; her husband; a sister, Mary Sue Robertson; two brothers, John Frank and wife Pauline Blankenship and Bill Hamm; a brother-in-law, Hobert Crouch; a son, Gregory Robertson; and a granddaughter, Ashley Robertson.



A memorial service will at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall, 4405 N. Walnut St.



A memorial service will at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall, 4405 N. Walnut St.