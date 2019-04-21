|
|
Sally Ann (Gunnlaugsson) Torke
Muncie - Sally Ann (Gunnlaugsson) Torke, 76, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital after a brief battle of cancer.
She was born on October 24, 1942 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of Harvey and Helene Gunnlaugsson.
Sally worked many years as a paralegal at Godfrey and Kahn in Milwakee. She loved reading, gardening, and her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Melanie Koch (husband, Matthew); step-children, Veronica Weddle (husband, Lance), Benjamin Torke (wife, Lupita), and Byron Joseph Torke; grandchildren, Michael Koch, Meadow Koch, Madeline Koch, Michael Weddell, Lindsey Weddell, Ariana Torke, Bianca Torke, Alex Torke, and Max Torke; and a brother, Gordon Gunnlaugsson (wife, Grace).
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Ian McNutt, son, Conrad McNutt, second husband, Byron Torke, and sister, Joanne Gunnlaugsson.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Michael Williamson and the nurses at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital for their wonderful care.
A celebration of Sally's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Minnetrista, 1200 N Minnetrista Pkwy, Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 21, 2019