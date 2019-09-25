|
|
Sally Anne Campbell, 85, of Mooreland, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday September 22.
Sally was born in Muncie on August 17, 1934. She graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1952. Sally married her high school sweetheart, Isaac "Ike" Campbell on November 27, 1952.
She was the office manager of Donahue Gas. Sally was an active member of Wilmore United Methodist Church in Muncie as she served as the youth leader and the director of the children's and adult choir. She loved music, gardening, and making her hand-painted crafts. Sally was a loving wife, mother, relative, and friend. She was a generous and caring person. Sally enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, including her beloved pets.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl S. Halleck and Mary M. Halleck; her brother, George F. Halleck; and her sister-in-law, Eleanore J. Halleck.
Surviving are her loving husband of 66 years, Isaac N. Campbell; her two children, Isaac N. Campbell Jr. and Julie A. Morgan; granddaughter, Kacie A. Morgan; several nieces, nephews, and relatives; and her beloved pets.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow at Old Mount Pleasant Cemetery on N. Buckcreek Pike.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember Sally from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to The Animal Rescue Fund, ARF 1209 W. Riggin Road Muncie, IN. 47303 or online at munciearf.com.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 25, 2019