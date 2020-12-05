Sally Harty
MUNCIE - Sally Harty, 84, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Morrison Woods Health Campus.
She was born November 22, 1936, in Muncie, the daughter of Carl and Lacy (Walburn) Shelby. Sally graduated from Royerton High School in 1954.
She married Jess Harty August 5, 1955 at Eden Congregational Christian Church in Muncie.
Mrs. Harty was a stay-at-home mom before enjoying several years working with friends at JC Penney's Catalog Department while in Bluffton.
Sally enjoyed spending time with her family, especially family vacations.
Mrs. Harty is survived by three children, Kim Parker, Kevin (Tammy) Harty, and Karen (Paulo) Garay; two grandchildren, Shelby Parker and Matthew (Rachel Robertson) Parker; a very special great granddaughter, Charlie Morris; brother, Don (Barbara) Shelby; a sister-in-law, Myrtle Thomas; and several nieces and nephews, including Cindy, Terri, Ashley, Lacy, Delta, Jane, Mark, Duane, Elaine, Greg, Denise, Diane, and Carol.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jess Harty in 2015; and a brother, Bob Shelby.
Private Services will be held at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 6621 Old State Rd. 3 North, Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.