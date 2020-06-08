Sally Marie Naylor
Muncie - Sally Marie Naylor, 85, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born November 11, 1934 in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Grant O. and Mary E. (Fortney) May.
She graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1952 and married her high school sweetheart, Eldon Naylor. After working full time for 36 years at Ivy Tech Community College she retired only to return to work for four more years of serving students, faculty and staff as "the face of Ivy Tech".
Mrs. Naylor enjoyed her family gatherings and enjoyed receiving videos of her great grandson Kole. She loved looking at pictures, reading, doing word searches, and shopping trips with her family and girls. Sally enjoyed traveling to Great Smokey Mountains, Pigeon Forge, and Destin, FL. Vera Bradley outlet sales was another of her favorite things to do. She always gave of herself and showed love and concern to others. She also enjoyed "glamping" camping in her fifth wheel first class. She loved all the summer and fall festivals. Her nickname was "The Energizer Bunny".
Every November, Sally would take a girls' trip and it would be just her and her two daughters. She loved life, God and her family. Sally was a member of LifePoint Church in Muncie.
Sally is survived by her daughters, Lisa A. Mansfield (husband, Alan L.) and Lana J. Naylor; grandsons, Joshua G. Mansfield (wife, Dayna) and Caleb Mansfield; great grandchildren, Kole Mansfield and Rilynn (soon anticipated); a sister, Pat Ashcraft; a brother in law, Roger A. Mauller (wife, Shirley).
Preceding Sally in death were her parents; her husband of 50 years, Walter Eldon Naylor; siblings, Betty Jayne Blanchard, Martha Walburn and Ted May.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with burial to follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory Washington Street Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
The Naylor family would like to thank I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital Hospice, and especially Shana Dowling, for their extraordinary care of Sally.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana-Little Red Door, 2311 W. Jackson Street, Muncie, IN 47303-4733 or to Gideons International, P.O Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.