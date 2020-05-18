Services
Dr. Samir Ali

Dr. Samir Ali Obituary
Dr. Samir Ali

Muncie - Dr. Samir Ali, 83, passed away early Saturday morning, May 16, 2020.

Samir was an Internist at Marion VA Hospital, where he practiced for 22 years.

Dr. Ali is survived by his wife, Nagia Ali; three adult children, daughter Rabob Ali-Green, son, Ahmad Ali, and son, Omar Ali; two grandchildren, Emery and Cora Ali.

Private Services will take place at Jones Cemetery, Muncie.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Star Press from May 18 to May 19, 2020
