Samuel "Barry" Becktell
Muncie - Samuel "Barry" Becktell, 57, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home.
Barry was born on August 9, 1962 in Muncie to the late William Sr. and Betty (Rittenhouse) Becktell.
He attended Eastbrook High School. Barry owned and operated F&S Patch and Seal Coating. Barry enjoyed riding motorcycles, building model cars, along with camping and fishing.
Barry is survived by four children, Snapper Morgan (Jennifer Burrell), Samuel Barry Becktell II, Geniver Becktell (T.Y. Campbell), and Zadie Becktell-McCollough; a special nephew, Allen Cason (Dorothy); 12 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Barry was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers.
A funeral service to celebrate Barry's life will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, August 10, at Gant Funeral Homes - Gaston Chapel, 109 W. Elm St., Gaston, IN 47342. Cremation will follow services.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm Monday at Gant Funeral Homes - Gaston Chapel.
